'True Grit' author Charles Portis dies at 86

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Charles Portis, the reclusive Arkansas writer known for the classic Western novel "True Grit" and the wry humor that filled his works, died on Monday at the age of 86 after battling a long illness, the New York Times reported.
Recent related news from verified sources

Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’ Dies at 86

The publicity-shy Mr. Portis earned a modest but devoted readership and accolades as America’s “least-known great writer.”
NYTimes.com

Charles Portis: True Grit novelist dies aged 86

Portis was among the most admired authors to nearly vanish from public consciousness in his own lifetime
Independent

