Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Astros pitcher Francis Martes suspended 162 games for PED use

Astros pitcher Francis Martes suspended 162 games for PED use

CBS News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
A 162-game suspension is effectively a one-year ban. The 24-year-old player tested positive for Boldenone.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Baseball: Houston Astros baseball team caught up in yet another scandal

Baseball: Houston Astros baseball team caught up in yet another scandalHouston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for the 2020 season following his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under...
New Zealand Herald

Astros' Martes suspended 162 games for doping violation

Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for 162 games without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, Major...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesJapan Today

Tweets about this

shadowhawk_x1

Shadowhawk X1 RT @craigcalcaterra: Astros pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended 162 games without pay for testing positive for Boldenone. Which, even… 2 minutes ago

shadowhawk_x1

Shadowhawk X1 RT @brianmctaggart: Astros pitcher Francis Martes suspended 162 games without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhan… 2 minutes ago

Tylerpizzichemi

Tyler Pizz RT @Buster_ESPN: MLB: Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has received a 162-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Bolde… 24 minutes ago

StevieTweets20

Steven RT @JonHeyman: Francis Martes, Astros pitcher, suspended 162 games for PED. 2nd offense. Rough stretch for Astros. 26 minutes ago

Davidtex7

David P RT @6NewsCTX: When will it stop? Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for the entire 2020 regular season (162 games) af… 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.