DNC Chairman Tom Perez on Joe Arpaio, SB 1070 era



Recent related videos from verified sources Perez Discusses Iowa Recanvass On Friday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez discussed the Iowa caucus. The caucus has been a disaster, with no clear winner declared and major reporting errors throughout. Both Bernie.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published 2 weeks ago 'Enough is enough' - Dems calls for Iowa recanvass Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of the Iowa caucuses after an array of problems delayed results from the party’s first 2020 presidential nominating.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources In Phoenix, DNC chairman Tom Perez stresses Trump's 'broken promises' Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman, returned to Phoenix to emphasize the state's importance in the 2020 elections.

azcentral.com 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this