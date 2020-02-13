Global  

Thousands gather at Tacoma Dome for Bernie Sanders rally

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The rally is a rekindling of the support that powered Sanders' 2016 Democratic caucus win in Washington. The state has switched to a primary, with ballots — which will be mailed to voters this week — due March 10.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sen. Bernie Sanders back in Washington Monday for Tacoma Dome rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders is bringing his presidential campaign back to Washington, where he was a frequent presence in 2016. He will hold a rally Monday night in the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

“He’s changing the conversation”: Bernie Sanders rally draws thousands in Denver

Bernie Sanders drew some 11,000 people, according to the fire marshal, for a rally Sunday in Denver.
Denver Post

