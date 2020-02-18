Global  

Hamlin Wins 3rd Daytona 500; Newman Hospitalized

cbs4.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Denny Hamlin won his second straight Daytona 500 and third overall, beating Ryan Blaney in an overtime photo finish marred by a terrifying crash that sent Ryan Newman to the hospital on Monday.
Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 as Ryan Newman’s car flips, catches fire on last lap

Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 as Ryan Newman’s car flips, catches fire on last lapIn a green-white flag-checker overtime battle, Ryan Newman was sent into the wall as he tried to hold off Ryan Blaney, allowing Denny Hamlin to secure his second...
FOX Sports Also reported by •NYTimes.comReutersCBC.caAutosport

Ryan Newman crash update: Serious wreck on final lap of the Daytona 500 sends Newman to the hospital

There was a concerning accident involving Newman's No. 6 car at the finish in Daytona
CBS Sports


