Mandatory vasectomy at age 50? Alabama lawmaker proposes response to abortion ban

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
A proposed Alabama law would require all men get a vasectomy after they turn 50. The sponsor says the bill is a response to abortion bans.
 
News video: Ted Cruz’s Vasectomy Double Standard

Ted Cruz’s Vasectomy Double Standard 01:18

 The Republican senator is appalled that an Alabama state representative is trying to take away a man’s reproductive rights.

Alabama lawmaker introduces ‘vasectomy bill’ in response to abortion ban

An Alabama state lawmaker introduced a bill on Thursday that would require men to get a vasectomy after their 50th birthday — a measure, she said, that will...
In response to abortion restrictions, Alabama lawmaker's bill would require vasectomies

An Alabama Democratic lawmaker has a unique response to a recent law limiting abortion rights in the state: require men to undergo vasectomies either when they...
mainor_angel

Angel mainor RT @TheBlackChannel: Wanna know why our Black political class is an outright JOKE? Here is Exhibit A. We've got REAL issues in Alabama and… 6 minutes ago

ArtsyOma

AO🆘 RT @SafetyPinDaily: Alabama Lawmaker Introduces Mandatory Vasectomy Bill In Response To Abortion Ban || Via Huffpost https://t.co/CYTLojSEjm 10 minutes ago

k29664911

tom Mandatory vasectomy at age 50? Alabama lawmaker proposes response to abortion ban – USA TODAY https://t.co/DbrB2Szn7r 12 minutes ago

Lostinram

Lost inram RT @jilevin: Mandatory vasectomy at age 50? Alabama lawmaker proposes response to abortion ban https://t.co/jLoFzbf3m0 https://t.co/87Hg5XP… 17 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Mandatory vasectomy at age 50? Alabama lawmaker proposes response to abortion ban: A proposed Alabama law would require all men… 20 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Mandatory vasectomy at age 50? Alabama lawmaker proposes response to abortion ban: A proposed Alabama law would req… https://t.co/bjwOh0hCaK 21 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Mandatory vasectomy at age 50? Alabama lawmaker proposes response to abortion ban https://t.co/FJBEGnV5Pu https://t.co/Rs8j5yQGXi 26 minutes ago

kristenrgo

kristenrgo Mandatory vasectomy at age 50? Alabama lawmaker proposes response to abortion ban https://t.co/dMIceRgJcs via @usatoday 31 minutes ago

