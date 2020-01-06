Global  

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy

NPR Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Boy Scouts of America have $1.4 billion in assets. The national organization may hope that its bankruptcy filing will shield the even larger assets of its local councils.
News video: Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Due To Sex-Abuse Lawsuits

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Due To Sex-Abuse Lawsuits 00:24

 Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Monday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on.

Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Is 'Imminent' Amid Scandals [Video]Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Is 'Imminent' Amid Scandals

According to reports, a bankruptcy filing for the Boy Scouts of America is "imminent." This comes after a lawsuit was filed last month accusing the organization of not protecting boys from sexual abuse..

Borden Dairy Company Files for Bankruptcy [Video]Borden Dairy Company Files for Bankruptcy

Borden Dairy Company Files for Bankruptcy. The company is the second major milk producer to file for bankruptcy in the past two months. Borden filed due to its inability to afford its pension..

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amid challenges over lawsuits alleging abuse

The Boy Scouts of America, one of the largest youth organizations in the United States, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it faces legal...
Reuters India

Facing a Wave of Sex-Abuse Claims, Boy Scouts of America Files for Bankruptcy

The nonprofit group, which counts more than two million youth participants, follows Catholic dioceses and U.S.A. Gymnastics in seeking bankruptcy protection amid...
NYTimes.com


