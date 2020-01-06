Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () The Boy Scouts of America have $1.4 billion in assets. The national organization may hope that its bankruptcy filing will shield the even larger assets of its local councils.
Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Monday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on.
According to reports, a bankruptcy filing for the Boy Scouts of America is "imminent." This comes after a lawsuit was filed last month accusing the organization of not protecting boys from sexual abuse..