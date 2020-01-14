Global  

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy after sex abuse lawsuits

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy early on Tuesday after decades of sexual abuse claims.
News video: Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Due To Sex-Abuse Lawsuits

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Due To Sex-Abuse Lawsuits 00:24

 Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Monday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on.

Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Is 'Imminent' Amid Scandals [Video]Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Is 'Imminent' Amid Scandals

According to reports, a bankruptcy filing for the Boy Scouts of America is "imminent." This comes after a lawsuit was filed last month accusing the organization of not protecting boys from sexual abuse..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published

Sex offender coached kids for 20 years after Boy Scouts discovered abuse [Video]Sex offender coached kids for 20 years after Boy Scouts discovered abuse

In the 1980s, the Boy Scouts discovered a dirty little secret about one of their Scoutmasters: he was an accused child molester. But because the matter was handled “internally” and not reported to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:21Published


Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy over sex abuse lawsuits

The organisation says the move will allow it to build a compensation fund for sex abuse victims.
BBC News

Boy Scouts of America files bankruptcy in wake of abuse lawsuits

The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back...
Reuters India

