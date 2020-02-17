Sanders blasts Trump and Bloomberg

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders blasted rival Mike Bloomberg at a Monday night rally. Sanders said it's time to tell Bloomberg, he can't buy the 2020 election. (Feb. 18)
From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics in a contentious debate Wednesday night that threatened to scramble even further the party's urgent quest to defeat...
Democratic White House contenders Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg stepped up their attacks on each other on Monday, with Sanders accusing the media mogul of... Japan Today Also reported by •WorldNews