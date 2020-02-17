Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bernie Sanders > Sanders blasts Trump and Bloomberg

Sanders blasts Trump and Bloomberg

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders blasted rival Mike Bloomberg at a Monday night rally. Sanders said it's time to tell Bloomberg, he can't buy the 2020 election. (Feb. 18)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack At Democrats' Nevada Debate

Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack At Democrats' Nevada Debate 02:14

 From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics in a contentious debate Wednesday night that threatened to scramble even further the party's urgent quest to defeat...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Wasn't Ready For The Debate [Video]Keller @ Large: Michael Bloomberg Wasn't Ready For The Debate

WBZ TV's Paula Ebben talks to Jon Keller about Michael Bloomberg's disastrous debate performance Wednesday night.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:09Published

Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate [Video]Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are returning to the stage and will this time be joined by Michael Bloomberg.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders, Bloomberg trade insults as Democratic White House race heats up

Democratic White House contenders Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg stepped up their attacks on each other on Monday, with Sanders accusing the media mogul of...
Japan Today Also reported by •WorldNews

Bloomberg Calls Out Sanders and Warren, Bills Their Ideas as Communism: Best Way To Get Trump Re-Elected

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg aimed at Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on the debate stage Wednesday night over their policy...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.