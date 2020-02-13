Global  

OC Air Show 2020 to feature F-18 Super Hornet, Air Force Thunderbirds

Delawareonline Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Ocean City air show 2020 in June announces its lineup with the Air Force Thunderbirds, F-18 Super Hornet, and A-10 Thunderbolt II.
 
