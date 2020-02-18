Ex-Boy Scout details alleged abuse amid bankruptcy fallout

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Boy Scouts of America is filing for federal bankruptcy protection to prepare for a potential avalanche of sexual abuse judgments. The organization has about 2.2 million youth members and 800,000 volunteers, with millions more over its 110-year history. Errol Barnett breaks down the case and hears from a former Boy Scout who said he was abused.


