Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Ex-Boy Scout details alleged abuse amid bankruptcy fallout

Ex-Boy Scout details alleged abuse amid bankruptcy fallout

CBS News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Boy Scouts of America is filing for federal bankruptcy protection to prepare for a potential avalanche of sexual abuse judgments. The organization has about 2.2 million youth members and 800,000 volunteers, with millions more over its 110-year history. Errol Barnett breaks down the case and hears from a former Boy Scout who said he was abused.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Local Boy Scout chapters thriving despite bankruptcy filing by national organization

Local Boy Scout chapters thriving despite bankruptcy filing by national organization 01:45

 For more than a century, local Boy Scout chapters have operated independently, so that means they aren’t on the hook when it comes to the bankruptcy filing by the Boy Scouts of America.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy Scouts File for Bankruptcy, Affecting Chapters and Lawsuits [Video]Boy Scouts File for Bankruptcy, Affecting Chapters and Lawsuits

States across the country have been adjusting their statutes of limitations when it comes to the kind of sex abuse claims being made against the Boy Scouts of America. The uncertainty created by those..

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:34Published

Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid S*xual Abuse Lawsuits [Video]Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid S*xual Abuse Lawsuits

On Feb. 18, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as the group faces a growing wave of lawsuits.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boy Scouts' chapter 11 filing won't end Louisville scouts

Local Boy Scouts leaders have one overriding message as they field questions about the recent bankruptcy filing of the group's national entity: Their local...
bizjournals

Local council says national Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy won't affect programs

In the wake of a bankruptcy filing by the Boy Scouts of America national organization, local scout leaders are telling families the local council will not be...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Former SoCal Boy Scout details alleged abuse from assistant scoutmaster, says bankruptcy opens old wounds https://t.co/jtDTDZ8IGB via @abc7 2 days ago

enk_10

enky RT @ABC7: "What happened to me was unbelievable. It happened on the weeklong trips, and those were the ones that really scared me, because… 2 days ago

ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News "What happened to me was unbelievable. It happened on the weeklong trips, and those were the ones that really scare… https://t.co/fKG5vuuWIi 2 days ago

danmorrisshow

The Dan Morris Show Ex-Boy Scout details alleged abuse amid bankruptcy fallout https://t.co/SUDH83GkbQ 3 days ago

HoldMeRightFilm

Hold Me Right Ex-Boy Scout details alleged abuse amid bankruptcy fallout https://t.co/k6sG3eWOP6 via @YouTube 3 days ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Boy Scouts organization files for bankruptcy - ABC News Boy Scouts organization files for bankruptcy  ABC NewsBoy… https://t.co/OHckWtsGPx 3 days ago

grandted212

grandted 212. 「· China Says Coronavirus Cases Rise to ... · Bloomberg Qualifies for Democratic De... · Ex-Boy Scout details alleg… https://t.co/csmVuWJEys 3 days ago

pilarmel13

Vote Trump Ex-Boy Scout Details Alleged Abuse Amid Bankruptcy Fallout. https://t.co/AawHKOaUeR 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.