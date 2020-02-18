Ex-Boy Scout details alleged abuse amid bankruptcy fallout

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () The Boy Scouts of America is filing for federal bankruptcy protection to prepare for a potential avalanche of sexual abuse judgments. The organization has about 2.2 million youth members and 800,000 volunteers, with millions more over its 110-year history. Errol Barnett breaks down the case and hears from a former Boy Scout who said he was abused.
States across the country have been adjusting their statutes of limitations when it comes to the kind of sex abuse claims being made against the Boy Scouts of America. The uncertainty created by those..