Catholic school's alleged sacking of gay teachers sparks protests

CBS News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Kennedy Catholic High School claims two teachers "voluntarily resigned" shortly after they each got engaged to same-sex partners.
Catholic school students protest after gay teachers' alleged ouster

The fiancé of one of two Catholic school teachers allegedly ousted for being gay spoke out in a statement, disputing the school’s version of events. The high...
CBS News

Seattle Catholic school accused of firing openly gay teachers

The resignation of two Catholic school teachers is causing outrage in a community outside of Seattle after some, including local officials, claim they were...
CBS News

