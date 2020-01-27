Uber whistleblower Susan Fowler shares her story in first TV interview
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Uber whistleblower Susan Fowler joins “CBS This Morning” to reveal the story behind the blog post that led to the resignation of the company’s CEO in her first TV interview. Fowler’s book, “Whistleblower: My Journey to Silicon Valley and Fight for Justice at Uber,” goes into detail about her sexual harassment allegations and what led up to a major restructuring of the business.
