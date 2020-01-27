Global  

Uber whistleblower Susan Fowler shares her story in first TV interview

CBS News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Uber whistleblower Susan Fowler joins “CBS This Morning” to reveal the story behind the blog post that led to the resignation of the company’s CEO in her first TV interview. Fowler’s book, “Whistleblower: My Journey to Silicon Valley and Fight for Justice at Uber,” goes into detail about her sexual harassment allegations and what led up to a major restructuring of the business.
Recent related news

Her Blog Post About Uber Upended Big Tech. Now She’s Written a Memoir.

In “Whistleblower,” Susan Fowler, a former software engineer at Uber, describes the harassment she endured while working at the company.
NYTimes.com

Uber Whistleblower Takes On Silicon Valley, Armed With Stoic Philosophy

In 2017, Susan Fowler published a blog post that revealed Uber's misogynistic corporate culture — and helped change the world. In her memoir, she urges readers...
NPR

