Kenan Thompson will host this year's White House Correspondents' dinner

CBS News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The longest-tenured SNL cast-member will be joined by comedian Hasan Minhaj.
Kenan Thompson, Hasan Minhaj Will Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kenan Thompson, Hasan Minhaj Will Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner 00:41

 The WHCD lineup has been announced.

Kenan Thompson to Host 2020 White House Correspondent's Dinner, Hasan Minhaj as Featured Entertainer

The 2020 White House Correspondent's Dinner will feature the long time Saturday Night Live performer Kenan Thompson as host and will feature special guest...
Mediaite

White House correspondents' dinner returns to comedic roots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Comedians are making their return to the White House Correspondents' Dinner after last year's hiatus. Kenan Thompson of "Saturday Night...
Seattle Times


