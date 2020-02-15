Global  

Kent State 'gun girl' confronted by protesters at Ohio University

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Conservative gun rights activist Kaitlin Bennett, who went viral in 2018 as the “Kent State gun girl,” was met with hundreds of screaming protesters during her visit to the Ohio State University campus Monday, according to reports.
News video: Kent State gun girl says students at Ohio University threw beverages at her during unexpected trip

Kent State gun girl says students at Ohio University threw beverages at her during unexpected trip 00:47

 Kent State gun girl says students at Ohio University threw beverages at her during unexpected trip

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former OSU Wrestler Warns Jim Jordan Of Ignoring Sex Abuse [Video]Former OSU Wrestler Warns Jim Jordan Of Ignoring Sex Abuse

Adam DiSabato claims that the GOP congressman will become further embroiled in a sex abuse scandal at Ohio State University.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:28Published

Former Ohio State running back finds new career saving lives in Ohio [Video]Former Ohio State running back finds new career saving lives in Ohio

Akron native and former Ohio State Buckeye running back Antonio Pittman has gone from professional football player to newly graduated Ohio firefighter.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kent State 'gun girl' who walked campus with AR confronted by protesters at Ohio University

"This is what happens when a Trump supporter goes to a college campus," gun rights activist and Kent State grad Kaitlin Bennett wrote on Twitter.  
USATODAY.com

Kent St. rides Williamson’s scoring burst to beat Ohio

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Troy Simons scored a career-high 27 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and Kent State used the second half to beat Ohio 87-72 on...
Seattle Times

