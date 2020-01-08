Global  

Costa Rica Hotel Watchman Sentenced In Killing Of Hallandale Beach Woman Carla Stefaniak

cbs4.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
A hotel watchman has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the killing of a Hallandale Beach woman staying at an Airbnb lodging in Costa Rica.
Credit: ABC Action News
News video: Ex-security guard found guilty of killing Florida tourist Carla Stefaniak in Costa Rica

Ex-security guard found guilty of killing Florida tourist Carla Stefaniak in Costa Rica 00:25

 A former apartment security guard at an Airbnb has been convicted of killing a tourist with ties to the Tampa Bay area.

Murder trial for Florida woman killed during vacation in Costa Rica begins [Video]Murder trial for Florida woman killed during vacation in Costa Rica begins

the international trial begins for the former Costa Rica Airbnb security guard accused of killing Carla Stefaniak, a tourist with ties to Tampa bay.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:48

Surfers Collide in Costa Rica [Video]Surfers Collide in Costa Rica

Occurred on December 30, 2019 / Costa Rica Info from Licensor: "This video was filmed by 110% Surfing techniques at Banana Beach in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. The surfers are @anthonyfillinghim and..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:30


Watchman sentenced to 16 years in killing of Florida tourist

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A hotel watchman has been convicted of killing a Florida tourist staying at an Airbnb lodging in Costa Rica and was sentenced to 16...
Seattle Times

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Costa Rica hotel watchman sentenced in killing of Hallandale Beach woman Carla Stefaniak https://t.co/8BF0hXH5iK 20 minutes ago

NevaehKISSES3

Wanda RT @WPLGLocal10: Hotel watchman sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing South Florida tourist in Costa Rica https://t.co/6a6WrKH4f2 htt… 1 hour ago

dmacgic

Leroy Green Hotel watchman sentenced to 16 years for killing South Florida tourist in Costa Rica https://t.co/iRn1a9pKhK 2 hours ago

WPLGLocal10

WPLG Local 10 News Hotel watchman sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing South Florida tourist in Costa Rica… https://t.co/pQGXxms8jv 2 hours ago

616aw

616🤘🏼 Watchman sentenced to 16 years in killing of Florida tourist https://t.co/QzJO12GucB A hotel watchman has been con… https://t.co/EOrQIQTcnH 2 hours ago

