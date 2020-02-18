Global  

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour, Including Stop In Sunrise, To Recover From ‘Health Issues’

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Ozzy Osbourne is canceling the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” which means he won’t be performing in South Florida in May in order to recover from recent “health issues”.
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour, Including Stop In Sunrise, To Recover From 'Health Issues'

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour, Including Stop In Sunrise, To Recover From 'Health Issues'

 Ozzy Osbourne is canceling the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” which means he won’t be performing in South Florida in May in order to recover from recent “health issues”. Katie Johnston reports.

Osbourne was scheduled to perform at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on May 29.

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North America Concert Dates Over Health Issues The 2020 shows are a part of 'No More Tours II,' Osbourne's second farewell tour. The decision comes as his latest album, 'Ordinary..

