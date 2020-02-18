Global  

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Will Feature Entertainers Kenan Thompson And Hasan Minhaj

Daily Caller Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Last year’s speaker took occasional jabs at President Trump
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Kenan Thompson, Hasan Minhaj Will Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kenan Thompson, Hasan Minhaj Will Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner 00:41

 The WHCD lineup has been announced.

Comedians To Headline White House Correspondents’ Dinner [Video]Comedians To Headline White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj will be cracking jokes at the annual media shindig, welcoming the return of its traditional comic format.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:41Published

WH Correspondents’ Dinner Ready for Comedy Again, Adds ‘SNL’ Fave & Returning Comic to Lineup [Video]WH Correspondents’ Dinner Ready for Comedy Again, Adds ‘SNL’ Fave & Returning Comic to Lineup

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is heading back to comedy two years after the controversy surrounding comedian Michelle Wolf’s set.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published


SNL's Kenan Thompson, Hasan Minhaj of 'Patriot Act,' to headline White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kenan Thompson of "Saturday Night Live" and Hasan Minhaj of the Netflix show "Patriot Act" will perform at annual White House Correspondents' Dinner.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimeseuronewsNYTimes.comCBS NewsMediaite

tinyboo49

Janet Kay🌴☀️🦎 Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj bring comedy back to the White House Correspondents' Dinner - CNN https://t.co/ge6o1M0I2C 21 seconds ago

powderblush

Paulina Kozlowska RT @jonkarl: The great @hasanminhaj is the 5th person to make a return appearance as entertainer at the @whca dinner: @the_rich_little –… 23 seconds ago

Sizaninp

Nontsikelelo Sizani RT @TheView: COMEDY RETURNS TO CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER: After it was announced that Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj will perform at this yea… 35 seconds ago

walkerlonely

ivan aquise RT @EW: Kenan Thompson to host 2020 White House Correspondents' Dinner https://t.co/w55QR1N0pm 37 seconds ago

Oldlady12345

Jean M. O'Brien RT @NBCNews: NEW: Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj to headline the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April. https://t.co/VQx7UDA5ux 1 minute ago

consequence

Consequence of Sound Following a one-year hiatus, The White House Correspondents' Dinner is bringing back comedy with Kenan Thompson and… https://t.co/Av6CVFSpKb 2 minutes ago

ChrisX144

Chris "Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj to headline the White House correspondents' dinner in April" https://t.co/zk4PByI8Av 2 minutes ago

Michelle2004

Christina Michelle RT @NBCNightlyNews: The White House Correspondents' Association announced that Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj will headline the upcoming W… 2 minutes ago

