Maheen Malik RT @CNN: Nearly 50 years after a woman lost her boyfriend's class ring in a Maine department store, it turned up buried six inches deep in… 5 seconds ago TVT News Class ring lost in Maine 47 years ago is found buried in forest in Finland https://t.co/HFCcBYa4MR 2 minutes ago Baking Mama RT @AP_Oddities: A high school class ring that was lost in Maine in 1973 was found under 8 inches of soil in a forest in Finland. https://… 2 minutes ago Sylvia Garcia 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 Class ring lost in Maine 47 years ago is found buried in forest in Finland https://t.co/GqBca1lVZd 3 minutes ago Wfrome 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Here's a feel-good story for the day. :) A woman's class ring that she lost in Maine in 1973 was just found buried… https://t.co/PKWe9AhgNX 4 minutes ago Tomy Class ring lost in Maine 47 years ago is found buried in forest in Finland https://t.co/G92MuVTNMA 4 minutes ago Ken McPherson Class ring lost in Maine 47 years ago is found buried in forest in Finland https://t.co/26yxVcxiAA 6 minutes ago 12 Mile Geo See, this is intriguing. I want to know how it happened. A woman's class ring that she lost in #Maine in 1973 was… https://t.co/OADySvzOL3 9 minutes ago