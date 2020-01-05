Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Class ring lost in Maine 47 years ago is found buried in forest in Finland

Class ring lost in Maine 47 years ago is found buried in forest in Finland

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
A high school class ring lost in Maine in 1973 has been found buried beneath a forest floor in Finland and returned to its owner, who says the unlikely find might be more than just a coincidence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lost class ring returned to owner after 43 years [Video]Lost class ring returned to owner after 43 years

The last time Kevin Kinney saw his Hayward High School class ring was in 1977.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A Portland woman lost her class ring 47 years ago. It showed up in a forest in Finland.

The class ring belonged to her husband of 40 years, who died in 2017. Nearly 4,000 miles away, a Finnish man stumbled upon it while metal detecting.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CTV News

Ring lost in Maine is found in Finland 47 years later

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A high school class ring that was lost in Maine in 1973 has been found in a forest in Finland. Debra McKenna, 63, lost the ring in...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

MaheenM91148328

Maheen Malik RT @CNN: Nearly 50 years after a woman lost her boyfriend's class ring in a Maine department store, it turned up buried six inches deep in… 5 seconds ago

tvt_news

TVT News Class ring lost in Maine 47 years ago is found buried in forest in Finland https://t.co/HFCcBYa4MR 2 minutes ago

susiegardner1

Baking Mama RT @AP_Oddities: A high school class ring that was lost in Maine in 1973 was found under 8 inches of soil in a forest in Finland. https://… 2 minutes ago

Cabrini24

Sylvia Garcia 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 Class ring lost in Maine 47 years ago is found buried in forest in Finland https://t.co/GqBca1lVZd 3 minutes ago

Wfrome21

Wfrome 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Here's a feel-good story for the day. :) A woman's class ring that she lost in Maine in 1973 was just found buried… https://t.co/PKWe9AhgNX 4 minutes ago

tomy2875

Tomy Class ring lost in Maine 47 years ago is found buried in forest in Finland https://t.co/G92MuVTNMA 4 minutes ago

DiamondbackMac

Ken McPherson Class ring lost in Maine 47 years ago is found buried in forest in Finland https://t.co/26yxVcxiAA 6 minutes ago

12MileGeo

12 Mile Geo See, this is intriguing. I want to know how it happened. A woman's class ring that she lost in #Maine in 1973 was… https://t.co/OADySvzOL3 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.