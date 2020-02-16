Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Judge in Roger Stone case says sentencing will move forward

Judge in Roger Stone case says sentencing will move forward

CBS News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she will still hand down Stone's sentence on Thursday, but indicated she plans to defer the execution of the sentence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing

Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing 02:24

 A federal judge denied a bid by longtime Donald Trump friend Roger Stone to delay his sentencing, despite furious tweets by the president defending the political operative and self-proclaimed "dirty trickster." This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Again Targets Roger Stone Case Judge Amy Berman Jackson On Twitter [Video]Trump Again Targets Roger Stone Case Judge Amy Berman Jackson On Twitter

President Trump continues to target Amy Berman Jackson.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:48Published

Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now. [Video]Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now.

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition. Politico reports the letter urges Attorney General Bill Barr to resign. It also commends the four prosecutors who..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge to move forward with Roger Stone sentencing amid controversy

The federal judge presiding over ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone’s case said Tuesday that she will move ahead with the sentencing of the GOP operative later this...
FOXNews.com

Trump adviser Roger Stone loses bid to delay sentencing hearing

Roger Stone, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, lost his bid to delay his sentencing, a federal judge said on Tuesday.
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TombStoneWyatt

WYATT 🦅🇺🇸 RT @PatriotDLynn: When will justice & truth prevail? I don’t know WHEN, but I DO KNOW that it will!!! A federal judge on Tuesday refused… 3 seconds ago

VeldaMcConnell2

Velda J McConnell RT @JackPosobiec: BREAKING: Judge Amy Berman Jackson has ruled that Roger Stone's sentencing hearing will commence this Thursday, despite n… 6 seconds ago

kathyand37

Concerned citizen RT @PatriotGeorgia: Judge Napolitano: Lead Juror Tomeka Hart in Roger Stone Case Could be Jailed, Conviction Could be Overturned (VIDEO) ht… 9 seconds ago

ClintHoward5

Clint Howard RT @ezridersos: Judge Napolitano: Lead Juror Tomeka Hart in Roger Stone Case Could be Jailed, Conviction Could be Overturned (VIDEO) https:… 13 seconds ago

MartinGianolla

Martin Gianolla Roger Stone sentencing to go ahead on Thursday as planned, judge says https://t.co/zn9frZU0YC 27 seconds ago

LukeAyeWiunion

Democrats Hate America RT @os4185: Judge Napolitano: Lead Juror Tomeka Hart in Roger Stone Case Could be Jailed, Conviction Could be Overturned (VIDEO) https://t.… 42 seconds ago

ABJackson10

A B Jackson RT @heatherjones333: Judge Napolitano: Lead Juror Tomeka Hart in Roger Stone Case Could be Jailed, Conviction Could be Overturned (VIDEO) h… 49 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.