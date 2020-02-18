Global  

Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein rape trial

CBS News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Prosecutors objected to a published opinion piece by a Weinstein lawyer urging the jury to "do the right thing."
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Sex Assault, Rape Charges Now In The Hands Of Jury [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Sex Assault, Rape Charges Now In The Hands Of Jury

Tuesday morning, a judge instructed jurors - seven men and five women - on five charges in total against Harvey Weinstein. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:26Published

Jury expected to begin deliberations in Weinstein trial [Video]Jury expected to begin deliberations in Weinstein trial

A jury is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's trial after often-emotional testimony from multiple women who accused him of sexual assault. Weinstein arrived at court early..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Jury to begin deliberating in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein’s trial after often-emotional testimony from multiple women who accused...
Seattle Times

News Brief: Coronavirus, Democratic Presidential Race, Weinstein Trial

The impact of the coronavirus shutdown is being felt far beyond China. The Democratic presidential race enters a new phase. And, jury deliberations are set to...
NPR

