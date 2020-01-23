Global  

Trump campaign prioritizes Facebook in reelection bid

CBS News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Axios reports that the Trump campaign has invested most of its advertising budget to date on Facebook. Axios media reporter Sara Fischer explained the platforms the campaign is testing in an effort to reach more potential voters.
 Sources say President Trump's campaign team is exploring a campaign trip to Beaver County this spring.

