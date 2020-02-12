Blues’ Jay Bouwmeester back in St. Louis, “on the road to recovery”

Global  

Denver Post Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St. Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim last week and said in a statement Tuesday that he is “on the road to recovery.”
Tuesday night's game in Anaheim between the Ducks and the St. Louis Blues has been postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench with 7:50 left in the first period.

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St. Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim last week and said in a statement...
Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is back in St_ Louis after collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim and says he is "on the road to recovery."
