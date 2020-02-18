Trump Commutes Sentence Of Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () The move would free Blagojevich, once seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, from federal prison four years before he would have been eligible for parole and clear his convictions.
