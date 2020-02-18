Global  

Kent State 'gun girl' confronted by protesters at Ohio University saying it was a "riot"

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Gun rights activist and Kent State graduate Kaitlin Bennett was greeted by a crowd of screaming protesters when she visited Ohio University.
 
News video: Kent State gun girl says students at Ohio University threw beverages at her during unexpected trip

Kent State gun girl says students at Ohio University threw beverages at her during unexpected trip 00:47

 Kent State gun girl says students at Ohio University threw beverages at her during unexpected trip

'Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett heckled for poop rumor: 'Where's your diaper?' [Video]'Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett heckled for poop rumor: 'Where's your diaper?'

Kaitlin Bennett did not receive a warm welcome at Ohio University. Huge crowds in Athens, Ohio, rallied to protest the gun rights activist's presence on campus, including chanting "Where's your..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:50Published

LaRose calls on KSU to cancel Jane Fonda Speech [Video]LaRose calls on KSU to cancel Jane Fonda Speech

LaRose calls on KSU to cancel Jane Fonda Speech

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:36Published


Kent State 'gun girl' who walked campus with AR confronted by protesters at Ohio University

"This is what happens when a Trump supporter goes to a college campus," gun rights activist and Kent State grad Kaitlin Bennett wrote on Twitter.
USATODAY.com

Kent State 'gun girl' claims students started a riot over her - police say they did not

'She drew a large crowd of people, many with opposing viewpoints, who also chose to exercise their first amendment rights'
Independent


