Judge Issues Gag Order On Harvey Weinstein Defense Team After Lead Lawyer Publishes Op-Ed

Daily Caller Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
'Defense team, you’re ordered to refrain from communicating to the press until there is a verdict'
Weinstein's lawyer: 'His fight now lies in your hands' [Video]Weinstein's lawyer: 'His fight now lies in your hands'

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein told a New York jury on Thursday that they were the "last line of defense" against an "overzealous prosecution," as Weinstein's weeks-long rape trial comes to a close...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published

Theranos Founder Sees Conspiracy Charges Thrown Out [Video]Theranos Founder Sees Conspiracy Charges Thrown Out

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former company president Ramesh Sunny Balwani are slightly off the hook, but not completely. A judge has thrown out some of the charges after Holmes' defense team..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


Harvey Weinstein's defence team placed under gag order


ContactMusic

'That Never Happened': The Key Moments During Harvey Weinstein's Defense

The former megaproducer's legal team has rested its case, and only the closing arguments remain before jurors begin deliberations. Here are some points from the...
NPR

patvgarst

Pat Garst RT @DailyCaller: Judge Issues Gag Order On Harvey Weinstein Defense Team After Lead Lawyer Publishes Op-Ed https://t.co/NM4fuM6udl 4 minutes ago

newslock_legal

Legal Judge in Harvey Weinstein Trial Issues Gag Order in Wake of Defense Lawyer's Op-Ed #Legal https://t.co/mUkuEfpyC7 47 minutes ago

nomukik

Kikumon Harvey Weinstein judge issues gag order on the defense team https://t.co/8w9yaa9B9r via @pagesix 50 minutes ago

