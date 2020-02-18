Global  

Braves’ Nick Markakis: Everyone on Astros “deserves a beating”

Denver Post Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Before taking batting practice, Atlanta outfielder Nick Markakis teed off on the scam-ridden Houston Astros.
Braves' Nick Markakis: Every Astros player 'needs a beating' for cheating scandal

The Atlanta outfielder is the latest to put the Astros on blast for their sign-stealing
CBS Sports

Braves' Markakis: Every Astro 'needs a beating'

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis blasted the Astros for sign stealing, saying, "every single guy over there needs a beating."
ESPN


