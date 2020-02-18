Fire-Rescue Units Search For Reported Vehicle In The Water Off Fisher Island

Global  

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers and Miami-Dade police marine units have responded to a report of a vehicle in the water near Fisher Island on Tuesday afternoon.
2 Women Die After Car Rolls Off Ferry Into Water [Video]2 Women Die After Car Rolls Off Ferry Into Water

Two socialites were found dead in the water off Miami's private Fisher Island. One of the women was from Westchester; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Two Bodies ID'd Found In Submerged Car [Video]Two Bodies ID'd Found In Submerged Car

Police have identified the two women who were killed when the car they were in plunged into the water off the Fisher Island ferry.

Police Identify Two Bodies Found In Submerged Car That Plunged Into Water Off Fisher Island

Police have identified the two women who were killed when the car they were in plunged into the water off the Fisher Island ferry.
Wrangell man dies when boat hits rocks in shallow water

WRANGELL, Alaska (AP) — A Wrangell man died after his boat crashed into rocks in shallow water, Alaska State Troopers said. The body of Randall Ferdinand, 53,...
