Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amid sexual abuse lawsuits

CBS News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection. The organization is facing an onslaught of lawsuits from men who claimed they were sexually abused by scoutmasters and other leaders. Errol Barnett reports.
News video: Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuits 01:26

 Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuits On Feb. 18, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as the group faces a growing wave of lawsuits. In 2019, nearly 8,000 Boy Scouts leaders were accused of sexual abusing children dating back...

Boy Scouts of America announces plan to compensate sexual abuse victims [Video]Boy Scouts of America announces plan to compensate sexual abuse victims

Upon its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Boy Scouts of America announced its plan to compensate victims of sexual abuse.

Boy Scouts bankruptcy will not affect local troops [Video]Boy Scouts bankruptcy will not affect local troops

The decision by The Boy Scouts of America to file for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 will not affect hundreds of troops in Northeast Ohio, according to Pat Scherer from the Great Trail Council..

Boy Scouts of America files bankruptcy in wake of abuse lawsuits

The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back...
AP Top Stories February 18 A

Here's the latest for Tuesday February 18th: China reports almost 2,000 new coronavirus cases; Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection; Sanders...
