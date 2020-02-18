Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amid sexual abuse lawsuits

Bell County KY Young Dems RT @courierjournal: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy. What does this mean for Louisville's troops? https://t.co/6EJKT2HTON 6 seconds ago (((𝓓)))🇺🇸2Q2Q ✡️ RT @Sam2323_43433: ‼What's Wrong With People‼ 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 How It's Possible That Boy Scout Of America Going To Bankruptcy For More Than 300… 1 minute ago Dalton Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amid hundreds of child sexual abuse lawsuits. The youth organization, w… https://t.co/SNbldUOHil 1 minute ago Autumtear RT @EyesOnQ: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy after***abuse lawsuits https://t.co/KNHgFolHpo #FoxNews 2 minutes ago Pamela Taylor Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amid wave of potential lawsuits https://t.co/s7TSwe9HE1 3 minutes ago BloombergBillionsButBernieRocksOn RT @boyscouts: The national organization of the BSA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to equitably compensate victims who were harme… 3 minutes ago talking7stick RT @prayingmedic: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy after hundreds of***abuse lawsuits https://t.co/VaXxtzZREO 4 minutes ago edmond dantes RT @TruthInBytes: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy But, WILL be allowed to keep operating as it handles claims from HUNDREDS of… 4 minutes ago