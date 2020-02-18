Global  

Trump grants clemency for several high-profile felons

CBS News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
President Trump has commuted four prison sentences, including that of former Illinois governor and "Apprentice" contestant Rob Blagojevich. The president also pardoned seven prison sentences. Weijia Jiang reports.
Trump Grants Clemency to Financier Michael Milken

President Donald Trump has granted clemency to former junk bond king Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty to violating U.S. securities laws.
Trump grants clemency to high-profile individuals, including Blagojevich, Milken and Kerik

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump granted clemency to a slew of high-profile individuals Tuesday, including Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor who...
