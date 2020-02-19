Global  

Officials searching for missing senior hiker in Marin County

SFGate Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The Marin County Sheriff is looking for an elderly hiker reported missing Tuesday afternoon.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Hiker Found In Marin Wilderness; Palo Alto Couple’s Disappearance Still A Mystery

Hiker Found In Marin Wilderness; Palo Alto Couple’s Disappearance Still A Mystery 01:22

 Robert Bennett, a 76-year-old hiker who went missing in Marin County on Monday was found late Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the search for Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin, a couple from Palo Alto continues. Jackie Ward reports. (2/19/20)

