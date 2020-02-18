Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada Democratic debate

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg qualified for Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake, and Politico reporter Maggie Severns spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about the state of the race heading into Nevada.

