Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada Democratic debate

Bloomberg qualifies for Nevada Democratic debate

CBS News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg qualified for Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, Washington Post senior political reporter Aaron Blake, and Politico reporter Maggie Severns spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about the state of the race heading into Nevada.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Mike Bloomberg Qualifies For Democratic Debate

Mike Bloomberg Qualifies For Democratic Debate 00:59

 Wednesday&apos;s event will be Bloomberg&apos;s first chance to face other presidential candidates in a debate.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg Qualifies For Presidential Debate [Video]Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg Qualifies For Presidential Debate

Michael Bloomberg makes his formal debut on the presidential debate stage Wednesday night; CBSN New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer says past performance may be an indication of what's to come.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published

Michael Bloomberg To Make Formal Debut On President Debate Stage [Video]Michael Bloomberg To Make Formal Debut On President Debate Stage

Michael Bloomberg makes his formal debut on the presidential debate stage Wednesday night, and he's expected to take a lot of incoming from his Democratic competitors; CBS2 political reporter Marcia..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Bloomberg Qualifies For Democratic Debate

Mike Bloomberg Qualifies For Democratic DebateWatch VideoMike Bloomberg has qualified for the Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas.  Wednesday's event will be Bloomberg's first chance to face other...
Newsy

Bloomberg qualifies for next debate after poll boost

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday qualified for this week's Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, putting him on the same stage as his...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.