Port Authority Police Bust Suspected Underground Street Racers Near JFK Airport

CBS 2 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Three drivers were arrested for having suspended licenses.
News video: Police Arrest 3 Drivers During Car Bust Near JFK Airport

Police Arrest 3 Drivers During Car Bust Near JFK Airport 00:22

 New video shows Port Authority Police busting suspected underground street racers near JFK Airport last weekend.

