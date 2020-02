Massachusetts Lawmaker Used Campaign Funds to Support Gambling Habit, Officials Say

State Representative David M. Nangle, a Democrat , was arrested on 28 counts that included charges of wire and bank fraud, as well as lying to the I.R.S.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Rep. David Nangle Arrested, Allegedly Used Campaign Funds To Fuel Gambling Habit WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:43Published 13 hours ago FBI Boston Special Agents Arrest State Rep. David Nangle The Lowell Democrat is accused of using campaign funds to fuel his gambling habit. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:55Published 14 hours ago

Tweets about this