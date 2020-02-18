Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > David Nangle > Massachusetts Lawmaker Used Campaign Funds to Support Gambling Habit, Officials Say

Massachusetts Lawmaker Used Campaign Funds to Support Gambling Habit, Officials Say

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
State Representative David M. Nangle, a Democrat, was arrested on 28 counts that included charges of wire and bank fraud, as well as lying to the I.R.S.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. David Nangle Arrested, Allegedly Used Campaign Funds To Fuel Gambling Habit [Video]Rep. David Nangle Arrested, Allegedly Used Campaign Funds To Fuel Gambling Habit

WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:43Published

FBI Boston Special Agents Arrest State Rep. David Nangle [Video]FBI Boston Special Agents Arrest State Rep. David Nangle

The Lowell Democrat is accused of using campaign funds to fuel his gambling habit.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:55Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.