Bill Barr Threatens To Quit Over Trump Tweets

Daily Caller Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Bill Barr threatens to resign if the President doesn't stop making his job harder.
News video: Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now.

Former DOJ Workers To AG Barr: Resign. Now. 00:40

 More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition. Politico reports the letter urges Attorney General Bill Barr to resign. It also commends the four prosecutors who withdrew from the Roger Stone case. Last week, all four prosecutors quit the Stone case after what they...

A source said Attorney General William Barr considered resigning because of President Donald Trump. He didn’t like Trump’s interference with Justice Department matters, particularly his tweets..

James Comey slammed Bill Barr.

Barr Reportedly ‘Considering Quitting’ Over Trump’s Tweets About DOJ Cases

The Washington Post tonight broke news that Attorney General *Bill Barr* is considering quitting over President *Donald Trump's* continued tweets about DOJ...
Mediaite

William Barr pushes back on Trump tweets

President Trump got a rare, public rebuke from an unlikely source: Attorney General Bill Barr. He said the president's tweets make it "impossible" to do his job....
CBS News

