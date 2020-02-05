Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > California firefighter killed, another missing battling library fire

California firefighter killed, another missing battling library fire

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
One firefighter was killed and another missing Tuesday evening after a fire broke out at a library in Porterville, Calif., north of Bakersfield.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet California’s Oldest Living Firefighter! [Video]Meet California’s Oldest Living Firefighter!

In 1946, Sam Seibert joined the ranks of the San Jose Fire Department in the Bay Area. After 30 years of service, Sam retired as Captain. But that wasn’t the end of his time at the firehouse. In..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

One firefighter dead, another missing in blaze at California library

One firefighter died in the blaze and another remains "unaccounted for," Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman said  
USATODAY.com

Firefighter dies in blaze at California library

A firefighter died in a blaze at a library in central California late on Tuesday, officials said.
Reuters India


Tweets about this

AlertsFoxNews

Fox News Alerts California firefighter killed, another missing battling library fire https://t.co/Rpk5KgVQmP 2 minutes ago

ppscslv

Business & Money California firefighter killed, another missing battling library fire https://t.co/5yOuuCw6Xp 4 minutes ago

LederHals

Leder Hals California firefighter killed, another missing battling library fire https://t.co/KpgZwdufOU 4 minutes ago

omega_paladin

Ω Paladin California firefighter killed, another missing battling library fire https://t.co/D4YkTJuulM 10 minutes ago

eddieb676

Eddie Buchanan RT @STATter911: One firefighter has died & a second is unaccounted for at a library fire Monday afternoon in Porterville, California (Tular… 23 minutes ago

TeamEastTn

Police Unity Tour RT @TruBluWarriors: In Our Prayers! CA - One Porterville Fire Department firefighter has been killed, and another is unaccounted for, after… 2 hours ago

granny_belle

Granny Belle RT @KPIXtv: A firefighter was killed and another went missing Tuesday while battling a fire at a Central California library, officials said… 2 hours ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 A firefighter was killed and another went missing Tuesday while battling a fire at a Central California library, of… https://t.co/RdfZ6m4j9Z 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.