‘Good Times’ Actress Ja’Net DuBois Dies

Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Ms. DuBois played Willona Woods on the 1970s TV show, and composed and wrote the theme song to “The Jeffersons.”
 Actress and singer Ja'net DuBois, best known for her role as Willona Woods on the classic CBS sitcom "Good Times," has died. She was 74.

Recent related news from verified sources

Janet Jackson Reacts To GOOD TIMES Co-Star Ja’Net DuBois’ Death: “She Broke Stereotypes + Changed The Landscape For Black Women In Entertainment”

R&B singer Janet Jackson knows we've lost a legend. The popular crooner has come forward to remember the life of late former "Good Times" co-star Ja'Net DuBois.
SOHH

Songwriter and ‘Good Times’ actress Ja’Net Dubois dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja'Net Dubois, who played the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on "Good Times" and composed and sang the theme song for "The Jeffersons"
Seattle Times


xavierjacks

Viola Davis, Holly Robinson Peete Pay Tribute to 'Good Times' Actress Ja'Net DuBois

CynthiaMN5

Ja'Net DuBois, who played the neighbor Willona Woods on the 1970s TV show "Good Times" and composed and sang the theme song

xoequis

BREAKING: Iconic actress, #GoodTimes star and Emmy winner Ja'Net DuBois dead at 74

KTLAMorningNews

Ja'Net DuBois, who played the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on "Good Times" and composed and sang the theme song

LauraHarrisNBC5

REST IN PEACE JA'NET DUBOIS She was much more than Willona Woods on "Good Times"... she also composed and sang the theme song

tatumdene

RIP to actress, dancer and singer Ja'net DuBois Known for her roles playing Willona on 'Good Times', Grandma on 'Wayans Bros'

ABCWorldNews

1945-2020: Actress Ja'Net DuBois, best known for her role as neighbor "Willona Woods" on "Good Times" and who wrote the theme song for "The Jeffersons"

Authdebraaktho1

Condolences goes out to the family of actress Ja'net Dubois, who has died at age 74. The iconic neighbor to the first family of television

