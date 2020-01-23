Global  

Jury selection set to begin in murder trial of Robert Durst

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Jury selection was due to begin on Wednesday in the Los Angeles murder trial of Robert Durst, the elderly New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in the 2015 TV documentary "The Jinx."
