Intelligence Matters: A CBS News original national security podcast

Intelligence officials warned lawmakers in a meeting last week that the Russians are continuing their efforts to attack the democratic process and interfere in the 2020 election, and that one prong is aimed at helping re-elect President Trump, a source who attended the meeting confirmed to CBS News.