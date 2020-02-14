Global  

Chris Pratt gets high praise from kids

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
At the film's Los Angeles premiere, Chris Pratt says his son and his friends loved new animated movie "Onward," while Pratt's co-star Tom Holland discusses the film's impact on young boys. (Feb. 19)
 
