Eye Opener: Trump pardons disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich

CBS News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
President Trump is making news with a flurry of pardons and commutations. Among them, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. Also, Attorney General William Barr is reportedly telling people that he is considering resigning because of the president's tweets. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
News video: Trump Commutes Prison Sentence Of Former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, Issues Other Pardons

Trump Commutes Prison Sentence Of Former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, Issues Other Pardons 01:45

 Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is a free man. He was released from prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence and issued other pardons; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Trump’s Pardon Problem [Video]Trump’s Pardon Problem

Neal Katyal, a former Justice Department official, issued a warning to President Donald Trump after he doled out pardons and commuted sentences for friends and allies.

President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado [Video]President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado

President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional Institution..

President Trump pardons former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich

President Trump is using his powers of clemency to pardon nearly a dozen people, including high profile, white collar criminals. Among them is disgraced former...
CBS News

Donald Trump draws scorn for post-impeachment clemency spree

Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz which includes commuting former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence and pardoning former New York...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukSeattle TimesNews24

