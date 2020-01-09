REPORT: John Beilein Out As Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach, JB Bickerstaff Is Taking Over

DetroitSportsNation Report: Andre ‘The Diva’ Drummond may have helped force John Beilein out of Cleveland @AndreDrummond #Cavaliers… https://t.co/KBuMsSMxf6 21 minutes ago Oldschoolbb1 Report: Former Michigan coach John Beilein resigns as Cleveland Cavaliers coach https://t.co/KJmW1y4p3R via @freep 39 minutes ago #LindysSports RT @FieldLevelMedia: Report: John Beilein out as Cleveland Cavaliers head coach. #Beilein #JohnBeilein #Cavs #Cavaliers #Cavs https://t.co/… 45 minutes ago Jesse 🐦〽️ RT @TremendousUM: REPORT: John Beilein officially stepping down as HC of Cleveland Cavs: https://t.co/7yDAW7Tyv0 2 hours ago Mary Rack Report: Former Michigan coach John Beilein resigns as Cleveland Cavaliers coach https://t.co/waP5HhPovn via @freep 2 hours ago BinoBola John Beilein is reportedly set to depart Cleveland 54 games into his first season; JB Bickerstaff to take over as c… https://t.co/R822N2j1xo 4 hours ago John Cleveland Cavs head coach John Beilein leaves team with last place record: Report https://t.co/1CSznb9FWs 5 hours ago FieldLevelMedia Report: John Beilein out as Cleveland Cavaliers head coach. #Beilein #JohnBeilein #Cavs #Cavaliers #Cavs https://t.co/R0nhLzlt2y 8 hours ago