President Trump pardons former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich

CBS News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
President Trump is using his powers of clemency to pardon nearly a dozen people, including high profile, white collar criminals. Among them is disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who is out of prison this morning.
News video: Trump Commutes Prison Sentence Of Former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, Issues Other Pardons

 Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is a free man. He was released from prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence and issued other pardons; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Blagojevich Returns To Chicago After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence [Video]Blagojevich Returns To Chicago After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is back home in Chicago after President Donald Trump commuted his 14-year sentence.

Trump’s Pardon Problem [Video]Trump’s Pardon Problem

Neal Katyal, a former Justice Department official, issued a warning to President Donald Trump after he doled out pardons and commuted sentences for friends and allies.

Donald Trump draws scorn for post-impeachment clemency spree

Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz which includes commuting former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence and pardoning former New York...
Entire House GOP Delegation From Illinois Blasts Trump Decision to Commute Blagojevich’s Sentence

Entire House GOP Delegation From Illinois Blasts Trump Decision to Commute Blagojevich’s SentenceIllinois Republicans are really not happy at President *Donald Trump's* decision to commute the sentence of former Democratic governor *Rod Blagojevich*.
