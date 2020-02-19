Global  

One firefighter dead and another missing in raging California library fire

SFGate Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
A firefighter was killed and another went missing Tuesday night while battling a fire at a Central California library, officials said.
News video: 1 Firefighter Killed, 1 Missing In Blaze At Tulare County Library

1 Firefighter Killed, 1 Missing In Blaze At Tulare County Library 00:44

23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 19, 2020 [Video]23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 19, 2020

One firefighter has been killed and another one unaccounted for in Tulare County after a fire at the Porterville Library. Plus, Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State Address..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 08:42Published

Firefighter Dies In Porterville Library Fire [Video]Firefighter Dies In Porterville Library Fire

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:26Published


One firefighter dead, another missing in blaze at California library

One firefighter died in the blaze and another remains "unaccounted for," Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman said
USATODAY.com

