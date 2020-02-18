Global  

Who else was granted clemency by Trump?

CBS News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The president granted clemency to 11 people Tuesday, though some of the more high-profile names are a fraction of those who were issued pardons or commutations.
News video: President Trump Announces He's Granting Clemency & Pardons To Several People

President Trump Announces He's Granting Clemency & Pardons To Several People 02:04

 CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports it includes two controversial political figures.

Eye On The Day 2/19 [Video]Eye On The Day 2/19

Here are some stories we are keeping an eye on: Michael Bloomberg joins Democratic candidates on the debate stage tonight, President Trump grants clemency to almost a dozen people, and a SpaceX trip..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:16Published

Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Given A Presidential Pardon [Video]Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Given A Presidential Pardon

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday granting clemency for ex-49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. for his 1998 involvement in the corruption and gambling fraud case against former..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:59Published


Donald Trump draws scorn for post-impeachment clemency spree

Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz which includes commuting former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence and pardoning former New York...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •NewsmaxIndian Express

Trump Grants Clemency To 11 People Including Rod Blagojevich

NPR's David Greene talks to New York University law professor Rachel Barkow about President Trump granting clemency to 11 people, including former Illinois Gov....
NPR Also reported by •USATODAY.comeuronewsNewsmaxSeattle TimesIndian ExpressMediaite

