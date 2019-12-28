Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Rob Manfred Apologizes For Calling World Series Trophy ‘A Piece Of Metal’

Rob Manfred Apologizes For Calling World Series Trophy ‘A Piece Of Metal’

Daily Caller Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
“I referred to the World Series trophy in a disrespectful way, and I want to apologize for it"
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: 2019 World Series trophy comes to WPTV and ESPN 106.3

2019 World Series trophy comes to WPTV and ESPN 106.3 00:40

 2019 World Series trophy comes to WPTV and ESPN 106.3

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs in sports, making 2019 a memorable year [Video]Rewind 2019: All that grabbed eyeballs in sports, making 2019 a memorable year

Let's take a look at the iconic moments from the field of sports from 2019, From India winning their first-ever Test series in Australia to Mumbai Indians lifting their fourth IPL trophy to Eoin..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 08:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rob Manfred apologizes for referring to World Series trophy as 'a piece of metal'

Manfred owned up to one mistake prior to a Tuesday press conference
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Turner irate with 'out of touch' Manfred

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner took umbrage at commissioner Rob Manfred calling the World Series trophy a "piece of metal."
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JamesLex

James Lex What a mess. Not sure how @MLB as a whole recovers from this one. https://t.co/PgujKttvHG 5 minutes ago

CestAlain

Alain41 Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred apologizes for calling World Series Trophy ‘A Piece Of Metal’. (Houston Astro… https://t.co/0WMDEOHPm3 12 minutes ago

Navy_Chief_

Epstein didn't kill himself. RT @davidalangrier: #TRASH 😐 Rob Manfred apologizes for calling World Series trophy a ‘piece of metal’ | WGN-TV https://t.co/iEIvPvxSTk 25 minutes ago

davidalangrier

David Alan Grier #TRASH 😐 Rob Manfred apologizes for calling World Series trophy a ‘piece of metal’ | WGN-TV https://t.co/iEIvPvxSTk 30 minutes ago

Courant_Sports

Hartford Courant Sports MLB commissioner apologizes for calling World Series trophy a ‘piece of metal’ https://t.co/ou7D0WbfHb 33 minutes ago

ShawnAtkinson10

Shawn Atkinson Manfred: Mistake to call WS trophy 'piece of metal' - via @ESPN App https://t.co/RoFtpXR4wE 38 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Rob Manfred Apologizes For Calling World Series Trophy ‘A Piece Of Metal’ https://t.co/3SBQplL1JT… https://t.co/pz7Hg81cM8 50 minutes ago

davidrnovak

David R. Novak How could Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball be so clueless as to the symbolism and meaning attache… https://t.co/bAqNnx9LcL 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.