Remains of missing Georgia college student Anitra Gunn found; boyfriend arrested

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Authorities in Georgia arrested the boyfriend of Anitra Gunn, a 23-year-old college student whose been missing since Friday, hours after investigators recovered the body of a female hidden in the woods matching her description. 
Recent related news from verified sources

Remains found believed to be missing Georgia college student; boyfriend arrested

Authorities in Georgia arrested the boyfriend of Anitra Gunn, a 23-year-old college student whose been missing since Friday, hours after investigators recovered...
FOXNews.com

Body of Georgia college student missing since Valentine's Day discovered

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed the body of 23-year-old Anitra Gunn was found in central Georgia, about 100 miles south of Atlanta.  
USATODAY.com

