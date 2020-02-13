Justin Bieber Arm-Wrestles James Corden During ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Ride (Video)

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Justin Bieber made his return to “The Late Late Show” on Tuesday night for another round of “Carpool Karaoke” where a discussion with host James Corden about Tom Cruise quickly turned in an arm-wrestling battle right there in the front seat.



Bieber prompted the contest after Corden questioned Bieber’s decision last year to challenge Cruise to a fight. “I was just being stupid,” Bieber said of the tweet from last year.



After Bieber said he found the idea of fighting Cruise funny, Corden shot back, “I don’t think it would be much fun for you. I gotta say, I think if me and you have a fight, you win. I think if you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I’d back Tom every day of the week.”



The two went back and forth a bit until Bieber finally threw down the gauntlet and challenged Corden to an arm-wrestling bout.



The two went back and forth a bit until Bieber finally threw down the gauntlet and challenged Corden to an arm-wrestling bout. It didn’t go well for Corden but it didn’t stop him from declaring that Bieber “still couldn’t beat Tom Cruise.”



Bieber and Corden also discussed TikTok dances, Bieber’s recent marriage and how the singer believes he’s a mix of all of the “Friends” characters.



This edition of “Carpool Karaoke” comes just a few weeks after Corden jokingly defended the segment after a video (shot during Bieber’s taping) showing Corden’s SUV being towed with the pair inside went viral.



"I know this looks bad," Corden said.



“I know this looks bad,” Corden said. “But I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we’re doing something that we think might not be safe, like a dance routine or a costume change … or if I’m drunk,” he joked. “In the case of Justin Bieber, it was a safety issue where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes.”



He later added, “I swear to you, 95% of the time, I really am endangering the lives of the world’s biggest pop stars.”



