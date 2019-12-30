‘Good Times’ Star Ja’net Dubois Remembered by Norman Lear, Viola Davis and More

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Some of the biggest names in television paid tribute to “Good Times” star Ja’net Dubois, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 74.



“Oh man!!! Just saw you!,” actress Viola Davis, who appeared in a “Good Times” re-creation as part of the ABC special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” last December, tweeted. “What a pleasure it was to meet you. You shaped so much of the best memories of my childhood! God bless you, Ja’net DuBois! RIP??'”.”



Famed television producer Norman Lear, who worked with Dubois on “Good Times,” made reference to the fact she wrote the theme song to another of his primetime hits, “The Jeffersons,” in his social media post. He wrote, “Ja’Net DuBois was all light and will be missed. I love that she wrote the theme song for her passing, ‘Movin’ on Up.’ #GoodTimes #TheJeffersons.”







Oh man!!! Just saw you! What a pleasure it was to meet you. You shaped so much of the best memories of my childhood! God bless you, Ja’net DuBois! RIP???? pic.twitter.com/tiEGNn9dVO



— Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 19, 2020











Ja’Net DuBois was all light and will be missed. I love that she wrote the theme song for her passing, “Movin’ on Up.” #GoodTimes #TheJeffersons pic.twitter.com/KKEEfep0QI



— Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) February 19, 2020







*Also Read:* Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish and More Join ABC's 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Good Times'



Jimmy Kimmel, who executive produced the “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” specials, added, “Ja’Net was such a nice person and when it came to nailing a classic TV theme song, no one ever came close.”



Comedian Kathy Griffin called Dubois “a true inspiration to future sidekicks, sassy neighbors, and comedic ESSENTIAL support actors everywhere. I mean, who didn’t wanna be Willona???”







Ms Ja’net DuBois was a true inspiration to future sidekicks, sassy neighbors, and comedic ESSENTIAL support actors everywhere. I mean, who didn’t wanna be Willona??? The best???? https://t.co/IGSKLkHccm



— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 19, 2020







“Devastated to hear of the sudden passing of the iconic Ja’Net Dubois,” Holly Robinson Peete wrote on Twitter, “We all cherished her as the beloved Willona on #GoodTimes. Got to work with her on Hangin With Mr. Cooper. I followed her around like a puppy dog. She shared so much wisdom. I loved and will miss her dearly.”







Devastated to hear of the sudden passing of the iconic Ja'Net Dubois ????

We all cherished her as the beloved Willona on #GoodTimes. Got to work with her on Hangin With Mr. Cooper. I followed her around like a puppy dog. She shared so much wisdom. I loved and will miss her dearly???? pic.twitter.com/YzBcuE73nv



— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) February 18, 2020







*Also Read:* Esther Scott, 'Boyz N the Hood' and 'Hart of Dixie' Star, Dies at 66



Ja’net Dubois was found dead at her home in Glendale, California, on Tuesday morning, Glendale police told USA Today. Her representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.



The actress starred on the CBS sitcom “Good Times” for five years from 1974 to 1979 as Willona Woods, the gossipy divorcee and next-door neighbor of the Evans family. In addition to acting, Dubois also co-wrote and sang the “Jeffersons” theme song, “Movin’ on Up.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Esther Scott, 'Boyz N the Hood' and 'Hart of Dixie' Star, Dies at 66



'M*A*S*H' Actress Kellye Nakahara Dies at 72



Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Disney's 'Queen of Katwe' Actress, Dies at 15 Some of the biggest names in television paid tribute to “Good Times” star Ja’net Dubois, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 74.“Oh man!!! Just saw you!,” actress Viola Davis, who appeared in a “Good Times” re-creation as part of the ABC special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” last December, tweeted. “What a pleasure it was to meet you. You shaped so much of the best memories of my childhood! God bless you, Ja’net DuBois! RIP??'”.”Famed television producer Norman Lear, who worked with Dubois on “Good Times,” made reference to the fact she wrote the theme song to another of his primetime hits, “The Jeffersons,” in his social media post. He wrote, “Ja’Net DuBois was all light and will be missed. I love that she wrote the theme song for her passing, ‘Movin’ on Up.’ #GoodTimes #TheJeffersons.”Oh man!!! Just saw you! What a pleasure it was to meet you. You shaped so much of the best memories of my childhood! God bless you, Ja’net DuBois! RIP???? pic.twitter.com/tiEGNn9dVO— Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 19, 2020Ja’Net DuBois was all light and will be missed. I love that she wrote the theme song for her passing, “Movin’ on Up.” #GoodTimes #TheJeffersons pic.twitter.com/KKEEfep0QI— Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) February 19, 2020*Also Read:* Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish and More Join ABC's 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Good Times'Jimmy Kimmel, who executive produced the “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” specials, added, “Ja’Net was such a nice person and when it came to nailing a classic TV theme song, no one ever came close.”Comedian Kathy Griffin called Dubois “a true inspiration to future sidekicks, sassy neighbors, and comedic ESSENTIAL support actors everywhere. I mean, who didn’t wanna be Willona???”Ms Ja’net DuBois was a true inspiration to future sidekicks, sassy neighbors, and comedic ESSENTIAL support actors everywhere. I mean, who didn’t wanna be Willona??? The best???? https://t.co/IGSKLkHccm— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 19, 2020“Devastated to hear of the sudden passing of the iconic Ja’Net Dubois,” Holly Robinson Peete wrote on Twitter, “We all cherished her as the beloved Willona on #GoodTimes. Got to work with her on Hangin With Mr. Cooper. I followed her around like a puppy dog. She shared so much wisdom. I loved and will miss her dearly.”Devastated to hear of the sudden passing of the iconic Ja'Net Dubois ????We all cherished her as the beloved Willona on #GoodTimes. Got to work with her on Hangin With Mr. Cooper. I followed her around like a puppy dog. She shared so much wisdom. I loved and will miss her dearly???? pic.twitter.com/YzBcuE73nv— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) February 18, 2020*Also Read:* Esther Scott, 'Boyz N the Hood' and 'Hart of Dixie' Star, Dies at 66Ja’net Dubois was found dead at her home in Glendale, California, on Tuesday morning, Glendale police told USA Today. Her representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.The actress starred on the CBS sitcom “Good Times” for five years from 1974 to 1979 as Willona Woods, the gossipy divorcee and next-door neighbor of the Evans family. In addition to acting, Dubois also co-wrote and sang the “Jeffersons” theme song, “Movin’ on Up.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*Esther Scott, 'Boyz N the Hood' and 'Hart of Dixie' Star, Dies at 66'M*A*S*H' Actress Kellye Nakahara Dies at 72Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Disney's 'Queen of Katwe' Actress, Dies at 15 👓 View full article

