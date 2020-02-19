Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘Anatomy of a Suicide’ Theater Review: Carla Gugino and Company Face Their Own End

‘Anatomy of a Suicide’ Theater Review: Carla Gugino and Company Face Their Own End

The Wrap Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
It’s not much of a spoiler to reveal that there’s only one self-inflicted death in Alice Birch’s new play. You can read about it right there in the title, “Anatomy of a Suicide,” which opened Tuesday at Off Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company after a run at London’s Royal Court Theatre.

While there’s only one suicide, three very troubled women walk through the three doors of Mariana Sanchez’s stark, blue, nearly empty Magritte-inspired set. Carol (Carla Gugino) and Anna (Celeste Arias), have both attempted suicide, while Bonnie (Gabby Beans) is an ER doctor attending to a woman (Jo Mei) who has accidentally cut her hand in a fishing accident. We are introduced to Bonnie last, and while she occupies the space far stage right for the following 100 minutes, it is her story that appears entirely out of place in a play titled “Anatomy of a Suicide” — that is, until the final dramatic moments. There are “suicides” other than self-inflicted physical deaths.

*Also Read:* 'Dracula' and 'Frankenstein' Theater Reviews: Our Favorite Monsters Get a Makeover

Bonnie’s story galvanizes by being off-center in more ways than one. In addition to their suicide attempts, the two other female characters each become mothers during the course of the play. Bonnie, on the other hand, talks a lot about her own mother and grandmother; and as a lesbian, she feels there’s no chance she’s going to conceive in the usual way — or any other way, for that matter.

Lileana Blain-Cruz’s direction creates another equally riveting tension. Blain-Cruz is a master of grand stylized acting, as seen in her recent productions of “Fefu and Her Friends,” “Marys Seacole” and “The House That Will Not Stand.” Here, she bookcases Arias’ flamboyant performance with the tightly controlled ones from Gugino and Beans. It can’t be easy for actors relegated to either the far right or the far left of the stage to perform beside someone given not only center stage but all the big scenes — a taped confession, a gruesome therapy session, a difficult birth. Regardless, Gugino and Beans achieve enormous pathos by keeping under wraps those things that neither Carol nor Bonnie wants from life.

*Also Read:* 'Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice' Theater Review: Duncan Sheik's Musical Version of '60s Classic Doesn't Swing

For the audience, it’s a hard-earned empathy. The three stories take place concurrently, with overlapping dialogue that finds the actors repeating the same words but in very different contexts. You may find yourself dropping out of one narrative to follow another more closely, and then deeply regretting having missed something crucial in your self-imposed detour. There are more than a few moments where you’ll want to hit the rewind button. “Anatomy of a Suicide” is a play that makes you work to sort out the details and put them in place. Paying attention has its rewards.

Husbands, fathers, boyfriends and male doctors (Jason Babinsky, Julian Elijah Martinez, Vince Nappo and Richard Topol in a variety of roles) surround these three women, but being men, they inhabit a radically different world. They are denied the false escape hatch that is pregnancy. Birch’s take on motherhood is designed to rankle.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Dracula' and 'Frankenstein' Theater Reviews: Our Favorite Monsters Get a Makeover

'Darling Grenadine' Theater Review: Daniel Zaitchik's Original Musical Is Wonderful and Unabashedly Romantic

'Hamlet' Theater Review: Ruth Negga Delivers Bard's Danish Prince as Joker Jr.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nbfp1

NINA FIELDS-POURVARA RT @nytimesarts: "Anatomy of a Suicide," Alice Birch’s cleareyed and comfortless play, follows three generations of women tethered to life… 4 minutes ago

nytimesarts

New York Times Arts "Anatomy of a Suicide," Alice Birch’s cleareyed and comfortless play, follows three generations of women tethered t… https://t.co/lZqByYMO5h 13 minutes ago

benrimalower

Ben Rimalower RT @FeldmanAdam: REVIEW: Alice Birch's Anatomy of a Suicide is an amazing piece of work, and gets my first five-star review of 2020. https:… 55 minutes ago

blackburn_prize

Blackburn Prize Huzzah to our 2018 Winner, Alice Birch's ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE, now in a gorgeous production @AtlanticTheater. https://t.co/w6bmT1lUdd 1 hour ago

exeuntnyc

Exeunt Magazine NYC Lileana Blain-Cruz’s fluid, delicate direction would be reason enough to see Anatomy of a Suicide at… https://t.co/mxPa92Hk8F 1 hour ago

NYTheatreGuide

New York Theatre Guide "All three principal women gave powerful performances, and the subject matter is compelling..." Read our review of… https://t.co/sATRBMicKv 2 hours ago

PTopes

Peter Topol Anatomy of a Suicide with Rich Topol "Cleareyed, comfortless, often dazzling, like sun on ice". @nytimes Critic's P… https://t.co/ydPD9PG4hh 3 hours ago

TheaterPizzazz

TheaterPizzazz Anatomy of a Suicide https://t.co/IAHrXMFV0b| @AtlanticTheaterCo @CarlaGugino @AvaBriglia @GabbyBeans… https://t.co/uwIgWlKaOD 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.